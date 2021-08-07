First Alert Forecast: stormy start to the weekend, hotter by next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope your weekend is off to a great start! A front that has focused clouds and occasionally heavy rain on the Cape Fear Region for a good chunk of the week will remain a player in your First Alert Forecast today Saturday. In typical summer fashion: rain is far from a guarantee for every place all the time but, just the same, some showers and storms may become briefly heavy and impactful, especially first thing Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has a cautionary marginal risk of severe weather outlined for the lower Cape Fear Region. Gusty winds, lightning and torrential rains are the biggest concerns. Speaking of rain, those odds are 50-60% for Saturday morning, 40% for Saturday afternoon. and 30% for Sunday. Through this time, expect humidity to remain seasonably high with daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s; readings in the 70s are more likely at night and in times of rain.

In the surf on this Saturday, expect breaking waves near two feet, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures around 82.

In the tropics, new tropical storm development is likely east of the Caribbean islands by early next week. however, it should be known that no definable land threats exist at this time.

