By supporting ‘Stuff the Bus,’ you can help thousands of children in the community

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in Schools has launched this year’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign to support school children in need.

You can go to any of the locations listed below and drop off school supplies like crayons, notebooks, index cards, markers and drop them off in the yellow bins.

“Or, you may go into Mayfaire on the weekend of the 14th and 15th and you can get on the actual bus and stuff the bus with the school supplies that you bought for all the students of Pender and New Hanover Counties,” said Keisha Robinson, community programs manager with Communities in Schools.

The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign supports the many families in the community that don’t have the resources to buy what their children need for school.

“At Communities in Schools, we try to make sure we eliminate any barriers to education so school supplies is one of the first places we start, so that every child has a chance to learn grow and succeed,” said Robinson.

Drop-off locations:

Office Depot at Hanover Center

Staples by UNCW

River Lights Marina Village

All New Hanover County libraries

All Pender County libraries

And, August 13th through 15th you can take school supply donations to the Harris Teeter at Mayfaire, and to the Port City Community Church on August 15th.

