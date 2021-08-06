WPD investigating after shooting near S. 12th Street

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound Friday morning.

According to officials, officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of S. 12th Street at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a homeless man who had been shot in the nearby woods.

“Detectives are on scene trying to ascertain what happened,” the WPD said in a news release .”No suspects at this point. Victim was taken to the hospital his condition unknown at this time.”

