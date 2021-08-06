Senior Connect
Surf City adds eight more beach wheelchairs

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City started a new beach wheelchair sponsorship program in March. Now, the town has 13 wheelchairs ready to use.

At a ribbon cutting yesterday, the Surf City Parks, Recreation, and Tourism announce that eight new beach wheelchairs are available, bringing the total to 13.

The town has raised over $13,000 for its beach wheelchair program, and more beach-accessible wheelchairs are expected to be available in the future.

RIBBON CUTTING ALERT!!!!🎀✂️🚨 We are excited to announce yesterday we put our 8 new beach wheelchairs to use officially...

Posted by Surf City Parks, Recreation, and Tourism on Thursday, August 5, 2021

If you or someone you know may be interested in sponsoring a beach wheelchair, please contact the Town of Surf City at parksandrec@surfcitync.gov.

For more information regarding hours of operation, rental rates, wheelchair access points and directions for reserving your beach wheelchair rental, visit this link on the Surf City website.

