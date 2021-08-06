Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Problems persist for Spirit Airlines after the carrier canceled additional flights at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the low-cost carrier canceled 15 flights scheduled for Friday. Some of the destinations impacted include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Baltimore and Boston.

It comes after over 40 flights were canceled on Thursday, and nearly 30 were axed the day before.

Nationwide, Spirit Airlines canceled over half of their flights Thursday. They canceled 60% of their flights the previous day.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, system outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

Travelers arriving or flying out of MYR can click here to check their flight status.

