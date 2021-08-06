SBI investigation continues in officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Wilmington earlier this week remains ongoing.

Law enforcement officials say that 33-year-old John Ryan Rukosky was shot after he allegedly attempted to hit a New Hanover County deputy with his vehicle in downtown Wilmington Wednesday.

“(SBI) has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Wilmington at the request of the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office,” the SBI said in a news release Friday. “The officers involved have been identified as Andrew Vrooman, 29, with the Wilmington Police Department and Stanley Taylor, 48, with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The SBI investigation into the officer involved shooting remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.”

Per standard protocol, Vrooman and Taylor have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials say officers tried to stop a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic offense but the driver refused to stop. Police supervisors decided not to pursue the vehicle because of the number of cars on the road at the time.

A short time later, the driver is accused of following WPD vehicles. At the same time, a NHCSO deputy was on foot near 4th and Grace Streets serving civil papers.

When the suspect allegedly tried to strike the deputy with his vehicle, both WPD officers and the deputy shot at the man and struck him at least once, according to investigators.

The suspect drove several blocks before colliding with a police vehicle and was then taken into custody at Grace and McRae streets.

