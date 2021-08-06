Saniya Rivers wins USA Today national award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saniya Rivers has been named the USA Today High School Female Basketball Player of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.

Rivers was named Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in June after a stellar senior season at Ashley High School. She averaged 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 5.1 assists per game and helped the Screaming eagles earn a 15-2 record and a trip to the 4A state semifinals.

Rivers will begin her college career this coming season at the University of South Carolina.

