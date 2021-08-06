Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ was filmed last year in Wilmington
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie
Crime scene tape marks off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae Streets.
Man shot by law enforcement identified, now in stable condition
Michael Kelly in court. (Source: WECT)
New rape allegations in lawsuit against New Hanover Co. Schools
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect shot by law enforcement after allegedly trying to hit deputy with vehicle in downtown Wilmington
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
The guidelines are effective immediately. (Source: Dosher Memorial Hospital)
Dosher Memorial Hospital issues restrictions for visitors
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Sturgis...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back as COVID cases rise in SD
COVID-19 self-test kits will be distributed during the 2021 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Free COVID-19 tests are available for anybody at the Sturgis Rally
Crime scene tape is marking off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae...
SBI investigation continues in officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington