Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’

This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New York. McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday.(Source: Paula Lobo /ABC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.”

Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.

McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”

She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said “the show will not be as lively without you.” McCain hooted, “my boyfriend!”

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on “The View,” and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn’t want to commute from her Washington-area home.

Her mother said she’s looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

“I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time,” Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show’s “conservative” chair.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ was filmed last year in Wilmington
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie
Crime scene tape marks off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae Streets.
Man shot by law enforcement identified, now in stable condition
Michael Kelly in court. (Source: WECT)
New rape allegations in lawsuit against New Hanover Co. Schools
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect shot by law enforcement after allegedly trying to hit deputy with vehicle in downtown Wilmington
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
The guidelines are effective immediately. (Source: Dosher Memorial Hospital)
Dosher Memorial Hospital issues restrictions for visitors
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Sturgis...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back as COVID cases rise in SD
COVID-19 self-test kits will be distributed during the 2021 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Free COVID-19 tests are available for anybody at the Sturgis Rally
Crime scene tape is marking off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae...
SBI investigation continues in officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington