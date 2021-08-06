Law enforcement, legislators alike push to hold animal abusers accountable

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen dogs are still recovering from their injuries nearly two weeks after they were pulled from a Brunswick County home.

Deputies described the conditions as being “deplorable,” and officers found four dogs in crates inside the house that were dead.

The 14 surviving dogs are now being taken care of at Brunswick County Animal Protective Services.

Deputies like Belinda Musgrove, who removed the dogs from the home, say the sheriff’s office stepped in when they determined the dogs didn’t have access to appropriate food, water or care.

“Deplorable is even a weak word. If you were there and you could smell it or see it, it would’ve astonished you,” said Musgrove. “The crates didn’t even have bottoms, they were literally standing in their own feces and urine, which attributes to most of their skin conditions.”

At the shelter, the 14 animals are getting the love and care they need. They’re all being given antibiotics, and some are even on pain medication for injuries they sustained from being confined in such a tight space for so long.

Three people were charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty in this case, and at least one of the suspects has faced similar charges in the past.

”We’re still in the midst of an investigation, but it’s not taken lightly,” added Musgrove.

Officers and lawmakers alike are trying to ensure there’s justice for abused animals, one effort being NC Senate Bill 613, known as the NC Animal Abuse Registry Act.

“The idea of the bill would be to say, ‘Yes there’s now a public place where you can go and check and see, ‘Hey does this person have a history of abusing animals?,’” explained NC Senator Natasha Marcus, who introduced the bill.

The legislation would also ban offenders from adopting more animals in the future. This is the second time senator Marcus has introduced such legislation.

“The last term, it got a little bit of a hearing, but for some reason — I don’t really understand why — there’s a hesitancy to pass a law like this,” explained Marcus.

Senator Marcus says the 2021 bill is unlikely to pass this year because it failed to make the crossover to the NC House.

The fight is far from over to strengthen the state’s laws, but the deputies at APS say seeing the animals they rescue thrive gives them the strength to continue to hold the owners accountable.

“A few of them — I don’t even know if they really knew what human touch was like. They were very shy and very reserved, but as you can see today, everyone is happy and they’re making great progress,” said Musgrove.

Deputies say rescue groups will be stepping in soon to help with the dogs that will need some long term care to recover but others will be available for adoption soon.

