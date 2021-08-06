Senior Connect
Funds still available to repair damages from Hurricane Florence

A family's damaged belongings lay on the curb outside their flooded home within Polo Farm in Longs after Hurricane Florence.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Financial assistance is available from the NC Department of Health and Human Services for eligible homeowners in North Carolina who still need to repair their homes damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

Homeowners residing in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender, or one of the other 27 counties listed that also meet income requirements may be eligible for additional financial assistance if they did not already receive payment from FEMA or an insurance company. However, residents with homeowner’s insurance who experienced damage from Florence may qualify for a reimbursement of their deductible.

“As we enter another hurricane season, it is vital we get these funds into the hands of those who need it most,” said Marionna Poke-Stewart, Director of the NCDHHS Office of Economic Opportunity. “We encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for help with repairs due to Hurricane Florence to call our office.”

Currently, to be eligible, household income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Income eligibility requirements change after September 30, 2021.

Qualifying applicants can visit the ncdhhs.gov website or call (919) 527-7256 for more information.

