First Alert Forecast: occasional storms this weekend, hotter next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday! The front that focused clouds and occasionally heavy rain on the Cape Fear Region earlier this week will remain a player in your First Alert Forecast tonight through Saturday. In typical summer fashion: rain is far from a guarantee for every place all the time but, just the same, some showers and storms may become briefly heavy and impactful. Odds for this rain include: 30% for Friday evening, 50-60% for Saturday morning, and 40% for Saturday afternoon. Through this time, expect humidity to remain seasonably high with daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s; readings in the 70s are more likely at night and in times of rain.

In the surf, expect two-to-three-foot breakers, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures around 82 Friday and similar conditions Saturday.

In the tropics, new tropical storm development is likely east of the Caribbean islands by early next week, but no definable land threats exist at this time.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast, including toastier near-90-degree temperatures by early next week, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

