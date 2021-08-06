Senior Connect
Dosher Memorial Hospital issues restrictions for visitors

The guidelines are effective immediately. (Source: Dosher Memorial Hospital)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital has issued new restrictions for visitors.

The following guidelines are effective immediately:

  • Designated visitor must not have a cough, shortness or breath, or fever.
  • Only one designated visitors over the age of 18 allowed during the entire Patient Care Unit stay. This visitor must be designated at the time of admission and cannot change.
  • Patients in our Emergency Department are allowed to be accompanied by one designated visitor over the age of 18 during their visit.

“Dosher would also like to remind all patients and visitors that appropriate face coverings must be worn in hospital buildings and offices, regarding of COVID vaccination status,” hospital officials said in a news release. “Dosher appreciates the understanding and cooperation of our community with these enhanced safety measures.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

