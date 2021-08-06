Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight next week

To safely remove scaffolding, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic overnight...
To safely remove scaffolding, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic overnight next week, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work to weatherproof the control house of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is complete, but crews must now remove the scaffolding.

Due to weather, crews were unable to complete all the necessary work as early as expected. To safely complete the removal process, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic overnight next week, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation suggests drivers needing to get around the closure use the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate 140.

Drivers should use caution near the closure and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ was filmed last year in Wilmington
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie
Crime scene tape marks off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae Streets.
Man shot by law enforcement identified, now in stable condition
Michael Kelly in court. (Source: WECT)
New rape allegations in lawsuit against New Hanover Co. Schools
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect shot by law enforcement after allegedly trying to hit deputy with vehicle in downtown Wilmington
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

The guidelines are effective immediately. (Source: Dosher Memorial Hospital)
Dosher Memorial Hospital issues restrictions for visitors
Crime scene tape is marking off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae...
SBI investigation continues in officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington
A family's damaged belongings lay on the curb outside their flooded home within Polo Farm in...
Funds still available to repair damages from Hurricane Florence
"Dredge" - courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Cape Fear River Watch and others file lawsuit against Army Corps of Engineers for dredging changes
Olympics
Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how