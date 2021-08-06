Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work to weatherproof the control house of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is complete, but crews must now remove the scaffolding.

Due to weather, crews were unable to complete all the necessary work as early as expected. To safely complete the removal process, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic overnight next week, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation suggests drivers needing to get around the closure use the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate 140.

Drivers should use caution near the closure and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.

Work to weatherproof the control house of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is complete, and crews must now remove the scaffolding. To remove it safely, the bridge must close to traffic. Get more information: https://t.co/qBp7UPZqOA pic.twitter.com/pMvXXhNDIG — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.