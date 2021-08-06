Brunswick Co. health leaders order charter school to come into compliance with COVID-19 quarantine protocols after 55 positive cases

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Health Department issued a control measure against Charter Day School Friday afternoon to direct the school to come into compliance with COVID-19 quarantine and health requirements.

As of Friday, health services has been notified of 55 cases of COVID-19 related to a cluster at the Leland charter school.

An email WECT obtained sent from the school to parents on July 30, 2021 notes, “Students who are between 3-6 feet from an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 may avoid quarantine from our school as long as they do not present any symptoms and agree to wear a mask while at school for 14 calendar days from date of contact. Your student will need to continue the planned quarantine if they have symptoms or if you prefer they do not return wearing a mask.”

The policy noted in the email to parents is not in line with the county’s quarantine guidelines.

“The county health director has sent two emails and had a direct phone call with school officials to provide information on quarantine requirements to date. Additionally, the health director issued a control measure order today to Classical Charter Schools of Leland/Charter Day School/Roger Bacon Academy to notify and direct compliance with specific quarantine and health requirements. The county health director will continue to communicate with the school on these requirements and investigate as necessary to ensure compliance with the control measures,” said a county spokesperson in an email to WECT.

The action from the health department comes less than a week after parents shared their concerns about cases popping up at the Brunswick County charter school.

The school has a mask optional policy for students and staff, against the advice of the NC Safe Schools Toolkit.

Health leaders clarify that in the event of close contact with someone with COVID-19, unvaccinated persons, including students and staff, can return to school after completing up to 14 days of quarantine.

The 14 days of quarantine begin after the last known close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual. Alternatively, the person may complete a 10-day quarantine if the person is not presenting symptoms of COVID-19 after daily at-home monitoring, or they may complete 7 days of quarantine if they report no symptoms during daily at-home monitoring, and the individual has received results of a negative antigen or PCR/molecular test on a test taken no earlier than day 5 of quarantine. Either shortened quarantine period shall require the use of a mask.

