Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday that its call for a nationwide mask mandate for its warehouse workers was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S., and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Amazon has been requiring only warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks.

Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said last week that rising coronavirus infections linked to the delta variant are pushing the company to get more workers vaccinated. It’s also working with local authorities on safety measures.

So far, Seattle-based Amazon has not required its employees to be vaccinated. But Disney and Walmart announced vaccine mandates for white-collar workers, and Microsoft, Google and Facebook said they will require proof of vaccination for employees and visitors to their U.S. offices.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated by November, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so amid surging cases of the virus.

—-

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ was filmed last year in Wilmington
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie
Crime scene tape marks off a second area downtown at the intersection of Grace and McRae Streets.
Man shot by law enforcement identified, now in stable condition
Michael Kelly in court. (Source: WECT)
New rape allegations in lawsuit against New Hanover Co. Schools
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect shot by law enforcement after allegedly trying to hit deputy with vehicle in downtown Wilmington
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

COVID-19 Testing
More people getting tested for COVID-19 in North Carolina
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
‘Nothing’s safe’ as wildfire tears through California town
The Dixie fire is now the largest active fire and the 6th largest fire in California history
Residents flee two Northern California wildfires
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 young siblings die in St. Louis-area fire
Emereau Bladen Charter School School Resource Officer Cedric Jacobs.
Sheriff’s Office pushes for more School Resource Officers in the county