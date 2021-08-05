Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing 58-year-old man

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 58-year-old man.

Kevin Caller was supposed to travel to his daughter’s house in Essex, Maryland but never arrived. His daughter last spoke with him on June 23.

Caller is 5′8″ and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. His clothing description and mode of travel are both unknown.

If you see Caller, please dial 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts in encouraged to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.

