World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY (Gray News) – Brace yourself. You’re about to see tag taken to a whole new level.

World Chase Tag USA (WCT) and ESPN have announced a multi-year agreement to air WCT programming across ESPN television and digital platforms.

“Teaming with ESPN is an incredible opportunity to increase our stage for the best parkour athletes in the world. WCT has seen unparalleled growth since its inception, and we are proud that ESPN shares our enthusiasm for the future,” said Christian Devaux, CEO and Co-Creator of WCT.

Tupelo Honey has been designated the production vendor for WCT and ESPN. Tupelo and parent company Gray Television are partners and investors in WCT.

In addition, Gray Sports & Entertainment will be handling brand advertising and sponsorship sales, led by veteran sales executive Bill Lancaster.

“ESPN is a perfect platform for World Chase Tag® and its growth in the U.S.,” said Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo Honey. “WCT features the world’s premier parkour and Ninja Warrior athletes competing at the highest level, and ESPN offers the perfect platform.”

You don’t want to miss the two-hour primetime special on August 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Former NFL running back and Dancing with The Stars season 24 champion Rashad Jennings will co-host the special from Goodyear Hall in Akron, Ohio.

The competition will showcase 20 teams from across the country in five rounds of knockout matches to see who will take home the Second Annual World Chase Tag USA Championship trophy.

The event coincides with NFL Hall of Fame weekend that also features the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the relationship between WCT and ESPN than to produce the first event as part of the Hall of Fame weekend festivities,” Glotzer said.

WCT is the world’s first and only global competitive tag organization and has garnered a global following with more than 400 million organic online views.

The sport combines the dynamic athleticism of parkour with the age-old game of tag. It is the ultimate test of 1-on-1 pursuit, fought out on an unforgiving arena of steel and wood, between athletes displaying extraordinary speed & agility as they juke, leap and lunge to make a point-saving tag.

