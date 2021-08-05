Senior Connect
South Carolina murder suspect arrested in Tabor City

18-year-old Jaylon Hemingway, wanted for murder in Horry County, S.C. was arrested in Tabor...
18-year-old Jaylon Hemingway, wanted for murder in Horry County, S.C. was arrested in Tabor City on Wednesday.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted for murder in Horry County, S.C. was arrested in Tabor City on Wednesday.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspect, Jaylon Dequante Hemingway, 18, was at a residence on Dothan Road in Tabor City.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Dothan Road, where Hemingway was located and taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he is awaiting extradition to Horry County.

