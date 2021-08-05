Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, part of the legendary pro wrestling tag team Midnight Express, died at the age of 62.

His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Eaton wrestled through multiple territories in the National Wrestling Alliance in the ‘70s and ‘80s before gaining nationwide exposure with World Championship Wrestling. He teamed with multiple partners, including Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, to form the Midnight Express over the years.

The group was “managed” by wrestling legends Jim Cornette and Paul “Paul E. Dangerously” Heyman in different stints.

Eaton won multiple tag team and singles championships during his career, wrestling through the 2010s with several promotions.

Donna Eaton, his wife, died June 26 at the age of 57. He was widely regarded as one of the real-life nice guys in the business, and several current and former superstars expressed their condolences on social media.

“If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring,” said WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland on Twitter. “Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect in surgery following officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in...
Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting
Wilmington police have charged a 74-year-old driver in connection with a hit-and-run on Market...
74-year-old driver charged after pedestrian critically injured in Market St. hit-and-run

Latest News

The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Raging wildfire decimates Northern California town
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
LIVE: White House COVID response team gives briefing as hospitals see surge of virus patients
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day
Derrick Wayne Charles and Shamila Leshan Hall
Leland pair arrested for heroin trafficking following brief chase
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour