Port City Politics: Week of August 2

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

No toll bridge - for now

Following several weeks’ worth of discussions the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization voted not to pursue the idea of replacing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge. The suggestion came after a private company submitted an unsolicited proposal to help speed up the bridge replacement process. While the vote was split, ultimately the idea did not have enough support from local area leaders to move the proposal forward.

Gun violence in Wilmington

The first story this week surrounds the ongoing gun violence in Wilmington. The most recent spate of shootings started with the double homicide off Providence Road in northern New Hanover County, owned by George Taylor III, COO of Tru Colors Brewing.

In another shooting, 50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy of Wake Forest, NC was shot and killed in the shooting on South 13th street. Just one day before that shooting, police investigated shots fired at Fifth Avenue and Grace St. Police say two vehicles, one of which was occupied, were struck by the gunfire.

Chief of Police Donny Williams spoke with WECT’s Frances Weller about the ongoing violence and whether or not people should be worried about their safety. Williams explained he could not predict the future and said that people should be aware of their surroundings.

Live Nation Amphitheater

Riverfront Park is finally open and shows are underway, while things have been touted as a success, one concern of residents was the amounts of trash left behind by concertgoers, as well as the use of volunteers to clean up.

