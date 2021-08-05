Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Schools not offering virtual option for elementary students, will for middle/high schoolers

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, Pender County Schools provided an update to families regarding online learning options for the coming academic year.

While middle and high school students will be offered an online option, elementary students will be required to attend school in-person.

“Because of the importance of personal interaction and the development of social and emotional skills at such a young age... a virtual learning option for students at the elementary grade levels will not be offered for the 2021-22 school year,” Pender County Schools said in a statement.

Middle and high school students, however, can participate in Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA), which utilizes online learning platforms the district has used in recent years, along with several others, to build the best personalized learning plans for students.

PILA is a yearlong commitment, so participating students cannot return to in-person learning until the next academic year begins in August of 2022.

Pender County Schools say their efforts are currently focused on filling classroom teaching vacancies and providing the best experience possible while meeting class size mandates set forth by the General Assembly.

Important information for families regarding online learning for the upcoming school year

Posted by Pender County Schools on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect in surgery following officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in...
Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting
Wilmington police have charged a 74-year-old driver in connection with a hit-and-run on Market...
74-year-old driver charged after pedestrian critically injured in Market St. hit-and-run

Latest News

Kevin Caller, 58, last spoke to his daughter on June 23.
WPD searching for missing 58-year-old man
Get Fit with 6 warming up for the 5k
Get Fit With 6: Warm ups for the 5k and 1 mile walk
Official opening of Pender County courthouse on Friday,
Pender County Court House is officially open
Construction projects on Water Street are a long way from completion
Construction projects on Water Street are far from complete