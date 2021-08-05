Pender County Schools not offering virtual option for elementary students, will for middle/high schoolers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, Pender County Schools provided an update to families regarding online learning options for the coming academic year.

While middle and high school students will be offered an online option, elementary students will be required to attend school in-person.

“Because of the importance of personal interaction and the development of social and emotional skills at such a young age... a virtual learning option for students at the elementary grade levels will not be offered for the 2021-22 school year,” Pender County Schools said in a statement.

Middle and high school students, however, can participate in Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA), which utilizes online learning platforms the district has used in recent years, along with several others, to build the best personalized learning plans for students.

PILA is a yearlong commitment, so participating students cannot return to in-person learning until the next academic year begins in August of 2022.

Pender County Schools say their efforts are currently focused on filling classroom teaching vacancies and providing the best experience possible while meeting class size mandates set forth by the General Assembly.

