Parades being held for champion Riegelwood and Whiteville youth baseball teams

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - Riegelwood and Whiteville are home to two youth baseball World Series champions.

Riegelwood’s local youth baseball team won the Dixie Youth Division II World Series this week. On Thursday, there will be a celebration at the Riegelwood Ball field around 6 p.m.

Along with winning the World Series, the Riegelwood Majors also won the tournament’s sportsmanship award.

Columbus County Sheriffs and the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department will escort the team as they come into Riegelwood. They are scheduled to arrive between 5 and 7 p.m.

Weather permitting, there will be fireworks once the sun goes down.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided, but the community is asked to bring drinks, cupcakes and chips as well. In addition, people can show support by making posters and banners before lining up along the road near the ballpark.

Additionally, the Whiteville Optimist AAA team won the Dixie Youth World Series held in Mississippi. They will be holding a parade Friday at 4 p.m. in downtown Whiteville.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.