New Hanover County requires masks inside county buildings again

New Hanover County has reinstated the face covering policy as a result of recent increases in...
New Hanover County has reinstated the face covering policy as a result of recent increases in COVID-19 cases countywide.(KOSA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings will need to be worn by employees and visitors inside New Hanover County buildings beginning Friday, August 6.

The requirement does not apply to outdoor areas of county property or to the county as a whole.

Also, this policy is not applicable to individuals who qualify for exemptions defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New Hanover County has reinstated the policy as a result of the recent increases in COVID-19 cases countywide.

“New Hanover County’s primary responsibility is to serve our citizens,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “With the recent increases in viral spread tied to the Delta variant, vital county services for our community are put at risk if employees are exposed or infected. So following CDC guidance and implementing an indoor face covering mandate will help protect our community and our citizens. We have prioritized public health and safety throughout the pandemic and continue to do that with this implementation.”

According to the CDC’s data tracker, as of August 5, New Hanover County is now in the high level of community transmission category.

Click here for details of the updated policy.

Following the vaccine recommendation from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, county managers are considering a possible vaccine policy for employees.

