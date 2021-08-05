NC sports betting bill gets winning vote from Senate panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation to license and tax sports betting throughout North Carolina has cleared its first Senate committee.

The bipartisan legislation approved on a divided voice vote Wednesday would direct the issuance of up to 12 sports wagering operators’ licenses. License fees and a tax on gross revenues would be collected by the state.

The bill’s chief sponsor says many people already are wagering on sports through out-of-state betting sites. Sen. Jim Perry says regulating these activities would promote transparency and generate revenues for things like education.

Social conservatives argue the bill would be a massive gambling expansion that leads to more gambling addicts.

