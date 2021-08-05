Man shot by law enforcement identified, now in stable condition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The man who was shot by law enforcement after he allegedly tried to hit a deputy with his vehicle Wednesday evening has been identified as 33-year-old John Ryan Rukosky.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Rukosky remains in the hospital and is in stable conditions.

Officials say officers tried to stop a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic offense but the driver refused to stop. Police supervisors decided not to pursue the vehicle because of the number of cars on the road at the time.

A short time later, the driver is accused of following WPD vehicles. At the same time, a NHCSO deputy was on foot near 4th and Grace Streets serving civil papers.

When the suspect allegedly tried to strike the deputy with his vehicle, both WPD officers and the deputy shot at the man and struck him at least once, according to investigators.

The suspect drove several blocks before colliding with a police vehicle and was then taken into custody at Grace and McRae.

Per standard protocol, one WPD officer and one New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy have been placed on administrative, leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Charges against Rukosky have not been announced.

Investigators say Wilmington International Airport personnel encountered the same man earlier Wednesday.

Airport officials say the suspect was at Modern Aviation around 2 p.m. and asked to access the ramp where the aircraft are parked. Officials informed him the ramp was a secured area. Two minutes later, he returned, tried to gain access to the ramp himself and was asked to leave. Modern Aviation’s customer service manager then reported the man to the airport operation office, consistent with their policy.

The SBI has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle crash.

