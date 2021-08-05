Leland pair arrested for heroin trafficking following brief chase

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Two Leland residents are facing charges for drug trafficking following arrests made on Wednesday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Wayne Charles, 30, of Jacobs Way, and Shamila Leshan Hall, 27, of Cedar Loop Road, were arrested after a brief vehicle and foot chase in the area of Dorsey Lane in Leland.

Charles and Hall were in possession of over 200 bags of heroin as well as a stolen firearm. Further investigation led to a search of a residence on Green Loop Road, where over 26 grams of heroin, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized. Charles is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on federal drug charges.

Charles is being held under a $800,000 bond, while Hall’s bond is $775,000.

For the full list of charges for Charles and Hall, see the Facebook post below from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office:

Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit have arrested two for trafficking... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.