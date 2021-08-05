Get Fit With 6: Warm ups for the 5k and 1 mile walk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meteorologist Colin Hackman is also co-founder of Without Limits Youth Running Program and an avid runner. He’s sharing a few warm up exercises that can be used before the 5k race or 1 mile walk, but can also be used any time.
“Increasing that range of motion is really important as we get older to be able to put out. If you want to run faster, if you want to run 24 minutes you have to figure out a way to safely be able to increase range of motion and keep cadence high,” said Hackman.
Linear Leg Swing
Stand with your arm against a poll or wall
Chest tall, take your leg out to 90 degree angle swinging front to and back with a straight leg
Counter oppose your arm like you’re running
So just ten of those each leg
Feel that in your hamstring, your glute and whenever you’re ready, switch legs
Lateral Leg Swing
Same as the linear except this time face the pole, belly button faces the pole, good forward body lean like we’re running
Chest over hips. Hips over feet
Take out leg out to hip height and then out to knee height
Hinge Leg Swing
Standing tall
Get my leg at 90 degrees with a bend in the knee
Take it out and back in a running motion while keeping that leg hinged
