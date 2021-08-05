Get Fit With 6: Warm ups for the 5k and 1 mile walk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meteorologist Colin Hackman is also co-founder of Without Limits Youth Running Program and an avid runner. He’s sharing a few warm up exercises that can be used before the 5k race or 1 mile walk, but can also be used any time.

“Increasing that range of motion is really important as we get older to be able to put out. If you want to run faster, if you want to run 24 minutes you have to figure out a way to safely be able to increase range of motion and keep cadence high,” said Hackman.

Linear Leg Swing

Stand with your arm against a poll or wall

Chest tall, take your leg out to 90 degree angle swinging front to and back with a straight leg

Counter oppose your arm like you’re running

So just ten of those each leg

Feel that in your hamstring, your glute and whenever you’re ready, switch legs

Lateral Leg Swing

Same as the linear except this time face the pole, belly button faces the pole, good forward body lean like we’re running

Chest over hips. Hips over feet

Take out leg out to hip height and then out to knee height

Hinge Leg Swing

Standing tall

Get my leg at 90 degrees with a bend in the knee

Take it out and back in a running motion while keeping that leg hinged

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.