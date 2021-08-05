First Alert Forecast: scattered storm chances returning, nice temperatures to wrap up the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly cloudy rest of your Thursday in the Cape Fear Region. Odds for pop-up showers will be slimmer than previous days and the drier skies will help sponsor a warm-up with high temperatures near 80 or in the lower 80s in most cases. In the surf: note a low to moderate rip current risk, two-to-three-foot breakers, and water temperatures near 80 or in the lower 80s.

Wilmington has recorded more than four inches of rain so far in August and the year-to-date tally for the Port City has recently ballooned to over 40 inches. After Thursday, rain chances will swell to a higher-profile 40% Friday and 50% Saturday. These opportunities will look like classically summery scattered showers and isolated heavier thundershowers. Highs only slowly rise into the middle 80s to wrap up the week.

Next week features classic August weather, lots of hot sunshine warming highs to near 90. Occasional pop-up thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon or early evening.

In the tropics, two disorganized disturbances will propagate westward through the very low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean - between the Cabo Verde Islands of Africa and the southern Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean. Dry air and moderate wind shear will continue to inhibit these systems in the near-term, but some slow development of one or both of them is possible within two to five days.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.