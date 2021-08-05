Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: chances for soggy weather but some nice breaks, too

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly cloudy Thursday in the Cape Fear Region. Odds for pop-up showers will be slimmer than previous days and the drier skies will help sponsor a warm-up with high temperatures near 80 or in the lower 80s in most cases. In the surf: note a low to moderate rip current risk, two-to-three-foot breakers, and water temperatures near 80 or in the lower 80s.

Wilmington has recorded more than four inches of rain so far in August and the year-to-date tally for the Port City has recently ballooned to over 40 inches. After Thursday, rain chances will swell to a higher-profile 40% Friday and 50% Saturday. These opportunities will look like classically summery scattered showers and isolated heavier thundershowers.

In the tropics, two disorganized disturbances will propagate westward through the very low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean - between the Cabo Verde Islands of Africa and the southern Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean. Dry air and moderate wind shear will continue to inhibit these systems in the near-term, but some slow development of one or both of them is possible within two to five days.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect in surgery following officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in...
Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting
Wilmington police have charged a 74-year-old driver in connection with a hit-and-run on Market...
74-year-old driver charged after pedestrian critically injured in Market St. hit-and-run

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Aug. 5, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Aug. 5, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: shower chances dip, temperatures rebuild again
Cooler weather for southeast North Carolina
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Aug. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: rain odds not zero, but less than before