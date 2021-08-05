Senior Connect
Dollar General lounge chairs recalled due to amputation risk

Dollar General recalled about 155,000 True Living Sling Loungers on Wednesday amid consumer...
Dollar General recalled about 155,000 True Living Sling Loungers on Wednesday amid consumer reports of amputations, lacerations and pinching of fingers.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 lounge chairs amid consumer reports of amputations, lacerations and pinching of fingers.

The True Living Sling Loungers were sold at the discount retailer between January and September 2019 for about $20.

So far, Dollar General has received three reports of the Sling Loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

The UPC number for impacted loungers, 430001047344, can be found on the receipt.

If you purchased the loungers, you’re advised to stop using them immediately, to cut the fabric of the chairs to make them unusable, and to contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollargeneral.com, for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

