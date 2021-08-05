Bladen County Hospital mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health, which includes Bladen County Hospital located in Elizabethtown, announced that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employees, physicians, students, vendors, and volunteers. The deadline for full compliance with this new mandate is Oct. 1, 2021.

“With the rising trend in positive COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, vaccinations remain our best defense against the pandemic. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and the data shows it reduces the severity of the virus and significantly lessens the risk of COVID related hospitalizations for those who are exposed to the virus,” said Cape Fear Valley Health CEO Michael Nagowski. “The overwhelming body of scientific evidence supports our decision that mandatory vaccination is the right choice at this time.”

The CEO and several other members of the health system’s leadership held multiple Town Hall events with employees to listen and answer questions before making this decision. Employees will be able to apply for exemptions for medical or religious reasons, similar to those available for other required vaccines.

Nagowski said employees will not be required to use their vacation time to get their vaccine.

