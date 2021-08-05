Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladen County Hospital mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Bladen County Hospital employees, physicians, students, vendors, and volunteers all must be...
Bladen County Hospital employees, physicians, students, vendors, and volunteers all must be vaccinated by October.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health, which includes Bladen County Hospital located in Elizabethtown, announced that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employees, physicians, students, vendors, and volunteers. The deadline for full compliance with this new mandate is Oct. 1, 2021.

“With the rising trend in positive COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, vaccinations remain our best defense against the pandemic. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and the data shows it reduces the severity of the virus and significantly lessens the risk of COVID related hospitalizations for those who are exposed to the virus,” said Cape Fear Valley Health CEO Michael Nagowski. “The overwhelming body of scientific evidence supports our decision that mandatory vaccination is the right choice at this time.”

The CEO and several other members of the health system’s leadership held multiple Town Hall events with employees to listen and answer questions before making this decision. Employees will be able to apply for exemptions for medical or religious reasons, similar to those available for other required vaccines.

Nagowski said employees will not be required to use their vacation time to get their vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect shot by law enforcement after allegedly trying to hit deputy with vehicle in downtown Wilmington
Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ was filmed last year in Wilmington
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in...
Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting

Latest News

New Hanover County has reinstated the face covering policy as a result of recent increases in...
New Hanover County requires masks inside county buildings again
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting highest new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since February
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over