Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin baby with medical condition is safe

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Rapids police say a baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert is safe.

The Amber Alert was canceled at about 4:30 Thursday afternoon, WBAY-TV reported.

The police department says the car identified in the Amber Alert was found outside of Wood County, where Wisconsin Rapids is. The two-month-old boy was recovered and two people are in custody.

Authorities say the baby, Dorian Giesen, has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication throughout the day. He was believed to be with his mother, Haley Pelot. She took off in a Toyota Camry when police investigating possible child neglect and abuse came to check on the baby, and police don’t think she had the baby’s medication with her.

Wisconsin Rapids police said the car was found “with the assistance of many law enforcement partners.”

****UPDATE****AMBER ALERT CANCELED**** With the assistance of many law enforcement partners, the vehicle was located...

Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Suspect shot by law enforcement after allegedly trying to hit deputy with vehicle in downtown Wilmington
Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ was filmed last year in Wilmington
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in...
Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting

Latest News

New Hanover County has reinstated the face covering policy as a result of recent increases in...
New Hanover County requires masks inside county buildings again
The Wilmington Housing Authority announced CEO Katrina Redmon is resigning.
Wilmington Housing Authority CEO steps down
President Joe Biden says "May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory."
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders
President Joe Biden says "May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory."
Biden: May the fallen officers rest in peace