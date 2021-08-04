Wilmington Housing Authority CEO steps down
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chief executive officer of the Wilmington Housing Authority is stepping down.
The WHA announced on Wednesday that CEO Katrina Redmon is resigning and that a national search to find her replacement will begin.
Redmon told WECT in a phone interview that it was time for a new chapter in her life and that the WHA “is in such a good place.”
When asked if she will remain in the Wilmington area, Redmon said she and her husband “built a home here and we put a lot of roots here and we’d like to stay here.”
Redmon said her last day with the WHA will be in mid-September.
She joined the WHA in Aug. 2014.
