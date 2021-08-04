Wilmington Housing Authority CEO steps down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chief executive officer of the Wilmington Housing Authority is stepping down.

The WHA announced on Wednesday that CEO Katrina Redmon is resigning and that a national search to find her replacement will begin.

Redmon told WECT in a phone interview that it was time for a new chapter in her life and that the WHA “is in such a good place.”

When asked if she will remain in the Wilmington area, Redmon said she and her husband “built a home here and we put a lot of roots here and we’d like to stay here.”

Redmon said her last day with the WHA will be in mid-September.

She joined the WHA in Aug. 2014.

