UNC System: Unvaccinated students to be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC System leaders say unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19 during the fall semester.

According to a statement from Norma Houston, chief of staff of the UNC System Office, all campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for students this fall.

““We continue to work hard to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all faculty, staff and students, and have so far administered more than 92,000 vaccinations at our campus clinics,” the statement from Houston read.

Officials say UNC System universities are collecting information on students’ vaccination status, and any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing.

This week, officials say UNC System President Peter Hans will issue guidance to chancellors on extending the ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ standard to faculty and staff.

UNC System chancellors have full authority to implement these measures as best meets the unique circumstances and conditions of their campuses.

“It is only fair that we ask our employees to abide by the same safety protocols we’ve already put in place for our students,” the statement from Houston read.

