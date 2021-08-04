Senior Connect
Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market. The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market.

The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

