Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Some health care workers call on NC lawmakers to stop hospitals from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Some health care workers are calling on state lawmakers to stop hospitals and health care...
Some health care workers are calling on state lawmakers to stop hospitals and health care companies from requiring workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.(WNCN)
By Joseph Holloway
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some health care workers are calling on state lawmakers to stop hospitals and health care companies from requiring workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those workers and their supporters protested outside the state legislative building and the Executive Mansion on Wednesday.

Organizer Caryn Helms has been a nurse for 30 years, but now that her employer says she has to get vaccinated, she’s willing to walk away.

“It was a no-brainer. I’m still not taking it,” Helms said. “My husband is backing me 100 percent. I’ll find something else to do. It may not be in the health care business.”

Cheryl Morneau is also a nurse and says she’s okay with putting her job on the line.

“It’s not right for us to be told that we don’t have a choice or we lose our job,” Morneau said.

Both nurses say it will take more time and proof for them to trust the vaccine.

The CDC and other experts have said all along that the research shows the vaccines are safe and effective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery

Latest News

Wilmington Police are responding to an incident in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County announced the newly completed discovery phase for Project Grace, saying the...
Discovery phase reveals initial plans for Project Grace
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Multiple police officers respond to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Katrina Redmon
Wilmington Housing Authority CEO steps down
All campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for...
UNC System: Unvaccinated students to be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19