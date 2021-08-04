Some health care workers call on NC lawmakers to stop hospitals from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some health care workers are calling on state lawmakers to stop hospitals and health care companies from requiring workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those workers and their supporters protested outside the state legislative building and the Executive Mansion on Wednesday.

Organizer Caryn Helms has been a nurse for 30 years, but now that her employer says she has to get vaccinated, she’s willing to walk away.

“It was a no-brainer. I’m still not taking it,” Helms said. “My husband is backing me 100 percent. I’ll find something else to do. It may not be in the health care business.”

Cheryl Morneau is also a nurse and says she’s okay with putting her job on the line.

“It’s not right for us to be told that we don’t have a choice or we lose our job,” Morneau said.

Both nurses say it will take more time and proof for them to trust the vaccine.

The CDC and other experts have said all along that the research shows the vaccines are safe and effective.

