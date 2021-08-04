Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Real-life pandemic heroes honored with their own Barbie doll

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mattel announced six new, one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls had been created to honor individuals leading the fight against COVID-19.

The dolls feature the likeness of several real-life women who have been monumental during the pandemic:

  • Amy O’Sullivan is a nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn and became ill herself.
  • Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is an Asian-American physician who helped fight racial bias and discrimination.
  • Professor Sarah Gilbert helped develop the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.
  • Dr. Jacqueline Goes de Jesus led the genome sequencing of Brazil’s COVID-19 variant.
  • Dr. Kirby White developed a doctor’s gown that could be laundered and re-used.

The Barbie dolls are part of Mattel’s Thank You Heroes program. They are not available for purchase.

The company also announced that it was donating $5 for each Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll from the regular line of the toys sold at Target.

The money will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
Spirit Airlines (Source: WOIO)
Massive cancellations by Spirit Airlines stretch into 4th day
Spirit Airlines is entering a fourth straight day of cancellations and delays creating chaos at...
Spirit Airlines leads mass flight cancellations
Wilmington Police are responding to an incident in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County announced the newly completed discovery phase for Project Grace, saying the...
Discovery phase reveals initial plans for Project Grace