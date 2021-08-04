Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to a 2019 shooting in Pender County.

Jamie Coleman was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday.

On April 21, 2019, someone called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report shots fired and two injuries on Halfway Branch School Road in Ivanhoe. When deputies responded, they found two people dead.

The sheriff’s office identified the individuals as Marcus Lamont Coleman, 36, of Castle Hayne, and Dakota Ontaria Moore Jr., 30, of Harrells.

A week later, Jamie Coleman surrendered to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Moore’s death. A second suspect, Eric Jamel Pigford, is also facing a first-degree murder charge in Moore’s death.

Law enforcement has released few details surrounding the shooting, but did say no one will be charged in connection with Marcus Coleman’s death.

At one point, prosecutors were considering the death penalty for Coleman but that has since been dropped, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said

District Attorney Ben David, following Jamie Coleman’s initial court appearance on the murder charge in 2019, did add that Marcus and Jamie Coleman are both brothers, and Jamie Coleman and Pigford are first cousins.

Pigford’s next court appearance on the murder charge will be Aug. 13, online court records indicate.

