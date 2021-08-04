Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender Co. man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in...
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this suspect, Jamie Dante Coleman, in relation to a double homicide Sunday.(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to a 2019 shooting in Pender County.

Jamie Coleman was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday.

On April 21, 2019, someone called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report shots fired and two injuries on Halfway Branch School Road in Ivanhoe. When deputies responded, they found two people dead.

The sheriff’s office identified the individuals as Marcus Lamont Coleman, 36, of Castle Hayne, and Dakota Ontaria Moore Jr., 30, of Harrells.

A week later, Jamie Coleman surrendered to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Moore’s death. A second suspect, Eric Jamel Pigford, is also facing a first-degree murder charge in Moore’s death.

Law enforcement has released few details surrounding the shooting, but did say no one will be charged in connection with Marcus Coleman’s death.

At one point, prosecutors were considering the death penalty for Coleman but that has since been dropped, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said

District Attorney Ben David, following Jamie Coleman’s initial court appearance on the murder charge in 2019, did add that Marcus and Jamie Coleman are both brothers, and Jamie Coleman and Pigford are first cousins.

Pigford’s next court appearance on the murder charge will be Aug. 13, online court records indicate.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery

Latest News

Wilmington Police are responding to an incident in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County announced the newly completed discovery phase for Project Grace, saying the...
Discovery phase reveals initial plans for Project Grace
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Multiple police officers respond to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Katrina Redmon
Wilmington Housing Authority CEO steps down
All campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for...
UNC System: Unvaccinated students to be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19