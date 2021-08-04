Senior Connect
Multiple police officers respond to an incident in downtown Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large police presence is on the scene of an incident that occurred on North 4th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A WECT crew is on the scene.

The area is marked off with crime scene tape and several evidence markers can be seen.

This incident is just a block away from where a shooting took place at N.5th Avenue and Grace Streets a week ago.

No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

