Multiple police officers respond to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large police presence is on the scene of an incident that occurred on North 4th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A WECT crew is on the scene.
The area is marked off with crime scene tape and several evidence markers can be seen.
This incident is just a block away from where a shooting took place at N.5th Avenue and Grace Streets a week ago.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.
