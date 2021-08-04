Senior Connect
Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hallmark returns to Wilmington for another film in its popular Christmastime line up of movies.

Christmas in Harmony will film scenes at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St., according to a film permit filed with the city.

Crews will film scenes inside and outside the church Aug. 9 through 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Wilmington, NC - NEW HALLMARK FILM!! ***Christmas in Harmony*** We will begin filming 2nd week in August. Dates & more...

Posted by Kimmie Stewart Casting on Monday, August 2, 2021

Last year, the network filmed U.S.S. Christmas for its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

The cast and crew of U.S.S. Christmas shot scenes on the Battleship North Carolina, along the Riverwalk and in various neighborhoods, with the movie turning late summer days in Wilmington into snowy scenes.

The film permit for Christmas in Harmony indicates the movie will be in town filming over the next few weeks.

