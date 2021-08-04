Senior Connect
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery

Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s Your Shot at a Million drawing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old, who will soon start her freshman year at Fayetteville State University, will have some major help in paying her tuition.

Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s Your Shot at a Million drawing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

“Audrey plans to start her freshman year at Fayetteville State University this fall,” Cooper said. “She also works two jobs, but I’m thinking this sweepstakes win might give her a little leeway on that if she wants it.”

“My first reaction was pure shock,” Chavous said. “I honestly didn’t think that it was a real thing. I thought it was spam mail when I first saw it in my email

“And I’m standing at the podium and it’s still no clicking with me for some reason.. I have no words for how happy I am.”

State health officials say they still are trying to get in contact with the winner of the state’s third $125,000 scholarship.

Healthcare workers protest

Cooper was asked about a protest in downtown Raleigh by healthcare workers against mandated vaccines.

“That’s so disappointing,” Cooper said. “If you are a healthcare provider working closely with patients and around patients who are often sick, it’s your responsibility to get a vaccine.

“I appreciate their right to protest but I think these healthcare facilities have made the right call in requiring employees to get vaccinated. And I hope that they will work to get the information and to be convinced that this is the right thing to do not only for themselves and their families but also the patients they are supposed to treat and protect.”

Cooper: Cuomo should step aside

During Wednesday’s news conference, Cooper was asked if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign, following a report from the state’s attorney general that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

“The report from the New York Attorney General was troubling,” Cooper said. “And yes, I believe he should step aside.”

Cuomo remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

