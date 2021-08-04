Former NBA star to host “Family Fun Day” at Southeastern Community College

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Chris Wilcox, former NBA star and Columbus County native, is teaming up with Southeastern Community College to host a community-wide “Family Fun Day” at the college.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Southeastern Community College’s campus, located at 4564 Chadbourn Highway in Whiteville.

The “Family Fun day” will have food and games while Wilcox and his team plan to distribute 500 backpacks for K-12 students who are heading back to school.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development will also be at the event, providing free COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are so excited to welcome Wilcox back to his home county. It’s evident that he is eager to give back to his community by providing resources to support our youth and families as we continue to battle through the global pandemic. I hope everyone has chance to enjoy this event on August 14,” said Dr. Chris English, president of Southeastern Community College.

SCC will also offer assistance to students who need to enroll in fall classes, which begin on Aug. 16.

