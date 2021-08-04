First Alert Forecast: shower chances dip, temperatures rebuild again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Yesterday was a soggy one! Wilmington officially got 3.17 inches of rain and, of course, there were locally higher amounts around the Cape Fear Region. Mercifully, shower and storm coverage is not likely to be as high going forward. Daily rain odds include 20% for tonight, 30% for tomorrow, 50% for Friday, 50% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. So, not an “all clear”, but in general: an improvement! Tonight’s temperatures will dip toward the overnight low in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Surf conditions to wrap up the week: moderate rip risk, two-to-three foot breakers, water near 80 degrees.

Tropical outlook: two tropical waves have a small chance of development within in the next two-to-five days, one over central America and the other off the coast of Africa, both zero imminent threats.

Seven-day forecast for Wilmington: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

