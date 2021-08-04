Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: shower chances dip, temperatures rebuild again

By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Yesterday was a soggy one! Wilmington officially got 3.17 inches of rain and, of course, there were locally higher amounts around the Cape Fear Region. Mercifully, shower and storm coverage is not likely to be as high going forward. Daily rain odds include 20% for tonight, 30% for tomorrow, 50% for Friday, 50% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. So, not an “all clear”, but in general: an improvement! Tonight’s temperatures will dip toward the overnight low in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Surf conditions to wrap up the week: moderate rip risk, two-to-three foot breakers, water near 80 degrees.

Tropical outlook: two tropical waves have a small chance of development within in the next two-to-five days, one over central America and the other off the coast of Africa, both zero imminent threats.

Seven-day forecast for Wilmington: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

A customizable ten-day forecast for any location you’d like is always available on your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery

Latest News

Cooler weather for southeast North Carolina
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Aug. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: rain odds not zero, but less than before
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: potential flooding with thunderstorms, cooler temperatures
Heavy rain possible tonight in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 3, 2021