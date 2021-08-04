Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain odds not zero, but less than before

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whew! As expected, a stalled front delivered a very soggy Tuesday. Wilmington officially got 3.17 inches of rain and, of course, there were locally higher amounts around the Cape Fear Region. Mercifully, shower and storm coverage is not likely to be as high going forward. Daily rain odds include 50% for Wednesday, 30% for Thursday, 50% for Friday, 50% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. So, not an “all clear”, but in general: an improvement!

Wednesday temperatures: still on the cool side! ...70s to locally around 80.

Surf conditions: moderate rip risk, two-foot breakers, water near 80 degrees.

Tropical outlook: small chance of development near Africa, zero imminent threats.

Seven-day forecast for Wilmington: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

A customizable ten-day forecast: always available on your WECT Weather App!

