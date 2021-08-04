CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

Senior Connect
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

