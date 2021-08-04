Brunswick Co. deputies search for missing woman last seen on July 9

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Erica Denise Lamb, 38, was last seen on July 9 in the Leland area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Lamb is known to drive a blue Chevrolet Impala with N.C. tags HFP-6449.

She’s five-foot-four and weights approximately 200 pounds with blue and pink hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.

