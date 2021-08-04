Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, EMS hosting Aug. 11 job fair

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re interested in a career in public safety, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County EMS are hosting a job fair next week.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, located at 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

Law enforcement and EMS officials will both be on hand to discuss career opportunities with applicants.

