Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, EMS hosting Aug. 11 job fair

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re interested in a career in public safety, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County EMS are hosting a job fair next week.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, located at 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

Law enforcement and EMS officials will both be on hand to discuss career opportunities with applicants.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Audrey Chavous, from Winston-Salem, is the third winner of a $1 million in North Carolina’s...
Winston-Salem woman wins third $1 million prize in vaccination lottery

Latest News

Wilmington Police are responding to an incident in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County announced the newly completed discovery phase for Project Grace, saying the...
Discovery phase reveals initial plans for Project Grace
WPD responded to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Multiple police officers respond to an incident in downtown Wilmington
Katrina Redmon
Wilmington Housing Authority CEO steps down
All campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for...
UNC System: Unvaccinated students to be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19