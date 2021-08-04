74-year-old driver charged after pedestrian critically injured in Market St. hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a 74-year-old driver in connection with a hit-and-run on Market Street last week that left a pedestrian critically injured.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, an SUV hit the pedestrian in the 3300 block of Market Street around 9:45 p.m. on July 28. After the collision, the SUV left the scene but did return shortly afterward, as officers were responding.

The male victim, who police said had no identification on him, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for surgery and was last listed in critical condition.

Robert Robinson was arrested at some point this week, police said, and was charged with felony hit-and-run inflicting serious injury, and failure to reduce speed.

He was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.