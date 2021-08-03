WPD searches for suspect in Monday night hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and crashing into another vehicle at a Wilmington intersection before fleeing the scene Monday night.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to reports of a two-car wreck at the intersection of Randall Parkway and Covil Avenue around 8 p.m. Several callers said the driver of one of the vehicles was ejected in the collision and ran from the scene afterward.

Police investigated and determined the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Omar Mosley, was driving a stolen vehicle when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle that was attempting a left turn.

Police found a pistol grip pump shotgun in the back seat of the vehicle Mosley was driving and witnesses say he discarded a pistol in some nearby bushes as he ran away. A WPD K-9 located the .22 caliber revolver which was reported stolen out of Pender County.

Police also say Mosley dropped his cell phone when he was ejected in the vehicle collision.

A K-9 team with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene but failed to track down Mosley.

Mosley is wanted for hit and run, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and a red-light violation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.